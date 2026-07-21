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For £675K, You Can Score a Subversive Suburban Home in the U.K.View 15 Photos

For £675K, You Can Score a Subversive Suburban Home in the U.K.

Designed by Wadhal, the Wade House strikes an uncanny balance between traditional and contemporary residences.
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Location: Salcombe Way, Ruislip, United Kingdom

Price: £675,000 (Approximately $906,525 USD)

Year Built: 2025

Architect: Wadhal

 Footprint: 712 square feet (2 bed, 1 bath)

From the Agent: "Set within a historic manor estate in Ruislip, Wade House is a contemporary reimagining of the detached suburban home, defined by a materially honest palette and Scandinavian influences. Ruislip itself holds a notable connection to early modernism; with the arrival of the London Underground, the area saw the emergence of a distinctly progressive architectural language, later associated with the so-called "Metroland" ideal, where suburban living and modern design ambitions converged. Wade House is a two-bedroom home that takes these influences and brings them into the modern day. Contemporary stained glass filters shifting light across warm Ketley tiles, which, together with underfloor heating, run throughout the ground floor. A sculptural silver fir stair rises into a vaulted volume of beams and sky. Bedrooms remain calm and pared back: white walls, timber ceilings, concealed detailing, and warm, indirect light. Sustainable principles have been applied throughout, with the house being highly efficient. Advanced insulation and an air source heat pump deliver low-cost, low-emission living. Passive airflow cools in summer; drainage is concealed to maintain clean lines."

For £675K, You Can Score a Subversive Suburban Home in the U.K. - Photo 1 of 15 -
For £675K, You Can Score a Subversive Suburban Home in the U.K. - Photo 2 of 15 -

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For £675K, You Can Score a Subversive Suburban Home in the U.K. - Photo 3 of 15 -
Minimalist pavers lead to the home’s front door, which is made of Accoya modified timber.

Minimalist pavers lead to the home’s front door, which is made of Accoya modified timber.

For £675K, You Can Score a Subversive Suburban Home in the U.K. - Photo 5 of 15 -
The kitchen features Douglas fir cabinetry, Miele appliances, and white Silestone counters.&nbsp;

The kitchen features Douglas fir cabinetry, Miele appliances, and white Silestone counters. 

For £675K, You Can Score a Subversive Suburban Home in the U.K. - Photo 7 of 15 -
For £675K, You Can Score a Subversive Suburban Home in the U.K. - Photo 8 of 15 -
A frameless bay window and neutral plastered walls define the airy, light-filled kitchen.&nbsp;

A frameless bay window and neutral plastered walls define the airy, light-filled kitchen. 

For £675K, You Can Score a Subversive Suburban Home in the U.K. - Photo 10 of 15 -
Custom built-in Douglas fir storage can be found throughout the home.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Custom built-in Douglas fir storage can be found throughout the home.  

For £675K, You Can Score a Subversive Suburban Home in the U.K. - Photo 12 of 15 -
For £675K, You Can Score a Subversive Suburban Home in the U.K. - Photo 13 of 15 -
The bathroom pairs Ketley brick pavers with Lusso Stone fixtures and a rain shower.&nbsp;

The bathroom pairs Ketley brick pavers with Lusso Stone fixtures and a rain shower. 

The south-facing garden features a mix of gravel, lawn, and planter space.

The south-facing garden features a mix of gravel, lawn, and planter space.

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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