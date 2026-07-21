For £675K, You Can Score a Subversive Suburban Home in the U.K.

Architect: Wadhal

Footprint: 712 square feet (2 bed, 1 bath)



From the Agent: "Set within a historic manor estate in Ruislip, Wade House is a contemporary reimagining of the detached suburban home, defined by a materially honest palette and Scandinavian influences. Ruislip itself holds a notable connection to early modernism; with the arrival of the London Underground, the area saw the emergence of a distinctly progressive architectural language, later associated with the so-called "Metroland" ideal, where suburban living and modern design ambitions converged. Wade House is a two-bedroom home that takes these influences and brings them into the modern day. Contemporary stained glass filters shifting light across warm Ketley tiles, which, together with underfloor heating, run throughout the ground floor. A sculptural silver fir stair rises into a vaulted volume of beams and sky. Bedrooms remain calm and pared back: white walls, timber ceilings, concealed detailing, and warm, indirect light. Sustainable principles have been applied throughout, with the house being highly efficient. Advanced insulation and an air source heat pump deliver low-cost, low-emission living. Passive airflow cools in summer; drainage is concealed to maintain clean lines."