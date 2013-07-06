Vintage Furniture-Filled Prefab Living Room in Upstate New York

Built by architect William Massie nearly a decade ago for vintage retailer Greg Wooten, this hybrid prefab home in upstate New York (from our Interiors issue) is a furniture lover's dream. In the living room, a 1950s Franco Albini rattan chair, a Crate chair designed by Gerrit Rietveld in 1934, and a 1970s padded leather sofa by Edward Axel Roffman fill the concrete-floored space. Swing to the left and a Bruno Gambone ceramic piece stands tall. “Every piece had to really matter,” says Wooten. “Most of those pieces have a story, and often that story relates to a friend or an experience. If it wasn’t something created by an artist or designer friend, it’s the one thing I brought home with me on the plane from Italy or the flea market in Tokyo.”

"Materials were a major consideration in this house," says Massie, who created a curtain wall with steel supports adorned with sandwiched layers of birch plywood and amber acrylic. "When light enters that wall, the layers of acrylic allow it to come through and glow—it's really quite beautiful," says Massie, who added the same acrylic for the thin window at the end. "That plays off the yellows in the Gambone ceramics and the Eames storage unit," notes Wooten. Photo Categories: Architect William Massie built a hybrid prefab home for vintage retailer Greg Wooten, who handled the interiors. In the living room is a 1950s Franco Albini rattan chair, a Crate chair designed by Gerrit Rietveld in 1934, and a 1970s sofa by Edward Axel Roffman. The tall ceramic piece is by Bruno Gambone. Photo Categories: