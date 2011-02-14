Valentine's Giveaway from PACT
The organic skivvies made by the PACT crew both boast strong prints and design—Yves Behar and the English architect David Adjaye have both designed patterns for them—married with a winning social agenda.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Each pair of PACT panties, trunks, or briefs sees money go to a variety of environmentally minded charities. Beneficiaries include Oceanea, Forest Ethics, Green Belt Movement and others. So should you have tired of wearing your do-gooder cred on your sleeve, you can still sport it below the waist.
Though certain prints go specifically to help certain causes, if you're more of a panties purist, PACT offers a handful of plain colors as well. Red, we think, might make sense at this juncture. Thanks to PACT for teaming up with us, and may your Valentine's Day bring you a special in thrill putting on those underpants as well as in taking them off.