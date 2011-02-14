Valentine's Giveaway from PACT



Each pair of PACT panties, trunks, or briefs sees money go to a variety of environmentally minded charities. Beneficiaries include Oceanea, Forest Ethics, Green Belt Movement and others. So should you have tired of wearing your do-gooder cred on your sleeve, you can still sport it below the waist.



Though certain prints go specifically to help certain causes, if you're more of a panties purist, PACT offers a handful of plain colors as well. Red, we think, might make sense at this juncture. Thanks to PACT for teaming up with us, and may your Valentine's Day bring you a special in thrill putting on those underpants as well as in taking them off.