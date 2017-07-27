Valentine’s Day 101: A Guide for the Romantically Challenged

Don’t Reinvent the Wheel

There is no place for skydiving on Valentine’s Day. No amount of creativity can touch the holy trinity of flowers, candy and dinner.

Reservations, Reservations, Reservations…

Are you the spontaneous type? Planning to meet your date at 7:00pm on Valentine’s Day and then "grab a bite" somewhere? Sorry, but the only thing you’ll be "grabbing" is your rumbling stomach, when you realize every restaurant in town has been booked since January. Plan ahead.

Don’t Plan a First Date on Valentine’s Day, you Masochist

A first date on Valentine’s Day is way too much pressure. Even Notebook-era Gosling and McAdams could not have handled that. Go out another night. Literally any other night.

Flower Basics (Part I): What to Avoid

Everyone likes flowers. (Well, everyone except those who think flowers are pointless because "they’re just going to die in a week," but you shouldn’t be with a downer like that anyway.) However, not all bouquets are created equal. So, for the botanically-challenged among you: avoid carnations and baby’s breath, which florists have been jamming into the bouquets of clueless but well-meaning lovers since the dawn of time.

Flower Basics (Part II): What’s In

The cool look in flowers now is a little wild. BloomsyBox’s bouquets are a perfect example, with their "I picked these from that pasture by the lake" vibe. BloomsyBox actually makes a great Valentine’s Day gift. It’s an environmentally friendly, farm-to-table flower subscription service that you can give for 3, 6 or 12 months. If this is your third date, however, we say skip it – you don’t want to give a Valentine’s Day gift that might outlast your romance…

Flower Basics (Part III): Are red roses cheesy or romantic?

Trick question! Red roses are cheesy AND romantic. Meaning, bring ‘em on. Nothing is corny on Valentine’s Day! One important caveat: Give your date either a single red rose (sexy) or a dozen red roses (decadent). Anything in between says, "I couldn’t afford a dozen."

Beyond Chocolate

If you want to get your partner a present-present for Valentine’s Day, opt for something that arouses the senses, like jewelry, perfume oil, a super soft Bathrobe – oh, wait! We’ve got that.

Bring it, Even if You Haven’t Brought it in Years

If you’ve been with your partner for years, Valentine’s Day may be less than bodice-ripping at this point. But how about, this year, getting a little bit romantic? Wash up, go out to dinner – and talk about happy things instead of work/politics!





