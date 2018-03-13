An Angled Cabin in British Columbia Makes an Ideal Island Retreat

Sitting on a bluff overlooking the Salish Sea, the Valdes Island Shack was designed by Battersby Howat and built in 2014 by a team of Hinterland workers who camped and worked among the coastline’s wind-swept Douglas fir trees. The nine-square-mile island, located between Vancouver Island and British Columbia, includes a First Nations Reserve and boasts ancient sandstone formations.

The project fits seamlessly with the Hinterland ethos—a bunch of artists and craftspeople who design and build natural products by hand.