View Photos
Vacuums, Clothes and Fresh Meat
Add to
Like
Share
By Laure Joliet –
Design blog Core77 has highlighted the evolution of the modern vacuum cleaner, from its humble beginning trying to keep floors clean to its ability to maximize clothes storage and seal fresh meat.
Sure there are vacuum robots now (that appear to scare small children and animals) that can take up to an hour and a half to vacuum a space that it would take a human about three minutes to take care of, but what's more interesting is looking at how the vacuum technology has been applied to non-vacuuming tasks.
Read the whole story over here.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.