Vacuums, Clothes and Fresh Meat

By Laure Joliet
Design blog Core77 has highlighted the evolution of the modern vacuum cleaner, from its humble beginning trying to keep floors clean to its ability to maximize clothes storage and seal fresh meat.

Sure there are vacuum robots now (that appear to scare small children and animals) that can take up to an hour and a half to vacuum a space that it would take a human about three minutes to take care of, but what's more interesting is looking at how the vacuum technology has been applied to non-vacuuming tasks.

Read the whole story over here.

