Escape to a Light-Filled, Beach-Meets-Forest Retreat in Portugal
Escape to a Light-Filled, Beach-Meets-Forest Retreat in Portugal

By Michele Koh Morollo
Sitting across from a deserted beach on a private plot surrounded by a pine forest is a large modernist vacation home that's ideal for families and large groups—and is just an hour drive away from Lisbon.

Comprised of three conjoined rectilinear structures with generous glazing and full-height windows, Villa Caetana allows guests to comfortably enjoy everything about its tranquil natural surroundings, both indoors and out.  

Because of the extensive use of glass windows and doors, light seeps in from numerous angles, creating interiors that are bright and airy. Every room frames picturesque scenes, so there's no escaping the beautiful greenery all around.

Polished concrete was used for the floors, floating staircase, kitchen island and backsplash, and the bathroom walls and vanities—giving the interiors an industrial, atelier-like feel. 

Concrete was also used to construct the massive outdoor pool, which is surrounded by four-poster daybeds. The villa also has a peaceful wooden outdoor terrace and patio, Jacuzzi, grilling area, and a separate pool house. 

Available for rent through Le Collectionist, the villa has six simple bedrooms with varying bed frames and can comfortably accommodate up to 10 guests. Each of the bedrooms have floor-to-ceiling windows that look out to the forest outdoors and have access to their own private patios. 

The bathrooms are also visually connected to the outside—one even has an outdoor bathtub that looks up to the open sky.

This beach-meets-forest retreat boasts a fun, eclectic, and peaceful spirit thanks to a combination of colorful folk print fabrics, modernist artwork, spherical lamps, and harmonizing materials including concrete, plastic, wood, and metal.

