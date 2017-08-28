Escape to a Light-Filled, Beach-Meets-Forest Retreat in Portugal

Comprised of three conjoined rectilinear structures with generous glazing and full-height windows, Villa Caetana allows guests to comfortably enjoy everything about its tranquil natural surroundings, both indoors and out.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Because of the extensive use of glass windows and doors, light seeps in from numerous angles, creating interiors that are bright and airy. Every room frames picturesque scenes, so there's no escaping the beautiful greenery all around.

Polished concrete was used for the floors, floating staircase, kitchen island and backsplash, and the bathroom walls and vanities—giving the interiors an industrial, atelier-like feel.

Concrete was also used to construct the massive outdoor pool, which is surrounded by four-poster daybeds. The villa also has a peaceful wooden outdoor terrace and patio, Jacuzzi, grilling area, and a separate pool house.



Available for rent through Le Collectionist, the villa has six simple bedrooms with varying bed frames and can comfortably accommodate up to 10 guests. Each of the bedrooms have floor-to-ceiling windows that look out to the forest outdoors and have access to their own private patios.

The bathrooms are also visually connected to the outside—one even has an outdoor bathtub that looks up to the open sky.