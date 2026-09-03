Usonian Utopia

Before there’s a floor plan, there’s a piece of earth someone fell in love with. In Mark Thorogood’s case, a wooded lot in Pleasantville, New York’s historic Usonia district, where his new home, dubbed Thornwood, now rises among Frank Lloyd Wright’s storied structures.

It’s the first house built there in roughly three decades, and to anyone lucky enough to visit, it’s clear it was worth the wait. Thornwood belongs to the Lindal Imagine Series, a catalog of 10 designs that translate Wright’s Usonian houses into the Lindal Elements system, licensed and approved by the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

Designers Aris Georges and Trina Lindal, both graduates of the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture, worked carefully to transcribe the definitive characteristics of Wright’s original designs while preserving their essential qualities of space and structure. The result is contemporary versions of timeless designs that bring Wright’s most important ideas to a wider audience.