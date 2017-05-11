Using Ceramic Tiles and Porcelain for Perfect Tiled look in Kitchen

Sintered porcelain worktops are perfect to give a lush, old-world charm to your kitchen. They can also impart an ultra-luxurious look. The best thing about them is that they’re highly durable and extremely resistant to both heat and cold. Are you planning for a kitchen makeover or refurbishing your property? Check out these five trendy looks for any kitchen with ceramic and porcelain worktops.

The idea of using ceramic and porcelain may seem outdated in contemporary kitchens. However, there are a few new and revolutionary porcelain and ceramic based products in the market.



The best interior designers are embracing these new porcelain products and incorporating them for modern, chic looks. The best feature of these classic materials is that they are durable and can sustain the wear and tear of everyday use. They aren’t affected by UV rays which make them suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, providing architects, interior designers and property developers with a brand new surface that enables them to supply beautiful worktops to terraces, balconies and patios as well as kitchens and external facades.



Before you dismiss these materials as retro and/or old-fashioned, please read this article for inspiration on how to fit them in any property be it modern, classic or contemporary.

1. Go in for a Country Kitchen Look

Ceramic tiles and porcelain countertops help you create a warm, inviting and rustic ambiance for your kitchen. You can choose earthy shades like terracotta and browns, to create a country look. Pattern tiles with motifs like birds, fruits, flowers add a whimsical touch and lend a unique charm to your place.



When these design elements are combined with sleek cabinets, your kitchen truly becomes the soul of your entire house.