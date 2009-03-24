Urban Hardwoods Furniture

Founded over a decade ago, Urban Hardwoods is a Seattle furniture company that specializes in salvaging trees felled due to disease and crafting them into beautiful furniture. The bulk of their stock is tables (dining, conference, coffee, console, and so on), but they also craft beautiful benches and headboards. The wood, which includes beech, elm, walnut and more, comes from trees that grew in the Northwest United States in relative proximity to the company's headquarters, and the entire process—from saw milling to kiln drying to construction—takes place under one factory roof in Seattle.