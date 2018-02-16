6 Integrated Appliances Sure to Make Your Kitchen Super Sleek

The modern, open-concept kitchen has resulted in a growing demand for integrated kitchen appliances that reduce unsightly electrical wirings, and that close the gap between functionality and aesthetics. Not only do built-in appliances keep kitchens tidy, but they also improve coherence between it and the rest of your home, creating a more fluid experience. Here are some of our top picks for integrated appliances that will perfectly at home in a modern kitchen. Wolf Ovens Combining restaurant-level performance with streamlined designs that are ideal for home kitchens, Wolf's M and E series of built-in ovens uses dual convection to control heat and airflow for perfectly cooked meals.

Fill up on the Latest in Kitchen Design Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Sub-Zero Undercounter Beverage Chiller Madison, Wisconsin-based refrigerator brand Sub-Zero has been making high-performance, stylish fridges and freezers for more than 70 years. Some of their most popular products are their undercounter beverage and wine chillers, which fit seamlessly into most islands and cabinetry systems.



Sirius Cooker Hood Italian brand Sirius has an impressive selection of well-designed and efficient built-in cooker hoods, such this unobtrusive, circular hood that hovers over a Wolf cooktop in a weekend home in Connecticut.

Miele Coffee Makers If you and your family are serious about your coffee, Miele has a smart range of integrated coffee makers that work well with almost any kitchen system. Many of Miele’s built-in models are equipped with patented technologies such as "ComfortDoor," which offers easy access to the bean and water container, drip tray, and waste containers; "CupSensor," which alters the position of the dispenser sprout based on cup size, and a convenient "EasyClick" milk dispensing system.

Bosch Dishwashers An industry leader of built-in dishwashers, Bosch machines are a good choice for quiet and energy-efficient clean-ups. Bosch dishwashers are available in stainless steel, black, and white finishes that work well in modern kitchens.

Camouflaged Refrigerator Refrigerators can take up a large section of wall space in your kitchen. If you want to maintain visual and textural continuity with your kitchen walls, conceal the front of your fridge with the same material. An example is this integrated Sub-Zero refrigerator that’s camouflaged behind a charred cedar cladding.