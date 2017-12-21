These 8 Unusual Windows Will Take You by Surprise

As we’ve discussed before, windows typically come in a variety of operable and fixed window types, each suited to particular uses, spaces, and climates. Windows not only have the functional aspect of bringing light and air into a space, but they also have a significant impact on the aesthetics of a building or room—and are often sold in standard sizes in the classic rectangular form. However, when a non-traditional window is selected, meaning that the window probably has been custom-made, it can have a big impact on the design of a space, even if it’s not very large in size. Here, we take a look at some unique windows with strong personalities in shapes and places you wouldn’t normally expect.