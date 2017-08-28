7 Historic Ceilings in Modern Homes That Have Been Beautifully Preserved

Today, ceilings are often one of the least-considered elements in a space, and are usually acknowledged long after paint colors for the walls have been picked out and flooring has been selected. Historically, however, ceilings were an integral part of a design where structure and design came together in a variety of ways—from vaulted ceilings to painted frescoes. Here, we take a look at several modern renovations in old buildings where historic structural systems have been revealed or original architectural ceiling elements—like plasterwork or tiling—has been restored.

