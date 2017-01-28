Understated Elegance in this New England Tudor

When you move to a place as beautiful as Amherst, Massachusetts - a town by the Connecticut River valley, dotted by stunning architecture of universities' campuses and architecture from the 1800's - but the interior of your house is underwhelming, first thing you do is remodel. This is exactly what our client did. He came to Arcbazar searching for suggestions from our network of thousands of designers. "Emily Dickinson and Robert Frost once called Amherst their home," he explains. "There is a house down the street designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Amherst is at the foot of the Holyoke Mountain Range which is anomalous for its east-west orientation and creates a hilly woodland. Our neighborhood has a great New England feel with plenty of trees, ponds, trails, and open space.However, with all this history and beauty, the interior of our New England Tudor falls flat."

Luckily, our designers were up to the challenge. Eight designs were submitted in this competition, coming from Albania, the United States, Indonesia, Italy and Mexico. Today, we are focusing on the winning design.

Competition: New England Tudor needs style

The client was basing his selection of the winning design based on four criteria: the overall aesthetic of the design, its affordability, practicality, and the use of green materials. The client was looking for a rustic, minimal and traditional design, specifying that his partner likes transitional designs. Due to their hectic schedules, they were interested in an interior that would be relaxing, but easy to maintain. For example, spaces that are too small for a vacuum cleaner were a no-go.

While the client leaned towards earth tones, he was encouraging Arcbazar designers to add some color and excitement. Furthermore, it was important that there is a natural flow from one room to another, which furniture and colors required a high degree of coordination. The winning design beautifully incorporated natural light and green materials to create a space that organically fit in the overall atmosphere of the town, while creating a cozy environment for its inhabitants.

The kitchen design alone is a stunning combination of numerous styles - industrial, farmhouse, minimalist and traditional. Imagine making breakfast on a sunny Sunday morning in this kitchen as sunlight fills the space, setting the mood for the rest of your day. We love how closely the designer paid attention to details, from wall art to a range of lighting options.

The entire house - from the living and dining rooms downstairs to the bedroom upstairs - is filled with air and natural light. The design is not crowded, yet it doesn't look empty. This balance is achieved through lighter colors and simple furniture punctuated by such elements of decor as wall art, lighting, vases, etc.

