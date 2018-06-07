An Abandoned Stable in Spain Is Transformed Into a Sustainable Vacation Home For Rent
Vacation Homes + Travel

By Michele Koh Morollo
This forgotten stable in the Spanish province of Cáceres was converted into a vacation rental that takes full advantage of its geography in order to ensure energy efficiency.

Because the original stable was in such bad shape, it had to be resurrected from scratch. The team at Madrid-based studio Ábaton Arquitectura took on the job. 

An Abandoned Stable in Spain Is Transformed Into a Sustainable Vacation Home For Rent
They demolished the dilapidated stable, but reused many of the materials—including old stones, iron beams, and a mixture of cement and local stone—to rebuild a much sturdier structure with similar dimensions.

An Abandoned Stable in Spain Is Transformed Into a Sustainable Vacation Home For Rent
The stable's stunning site inspired the architects to add large windows on the front, which maximizes the view and connects the interiors with its surroundings. 

An Abandoned Stable in Spain Is Transformed Into a Sustainable Vacation Home For Rent
Wooden sliding doors on the outside of the 3,200-square-foot house can be closed for privacy.

An Abandoned Stable in Spain Is Transformed Into a Sustainable Vacation Home For Rent

For the interiors, a light metal structure was installed to replace the old stone structural walls.

An Abandoned Stable in Spain Is Transformed Into a Sustainable Vacation Home For Rent

The ground floor includes a commodious open-plan living area with a fireplace, as well as a long dining table that merges into a kitchen island counter and lounge area.

An Abandoned Stable in Spain Is Transformed Into a Sustainable Vacation Home For Rent

The upper-level hayloft was converted into two double bedrooms and one large dormitory. As a result, the house can now comfortably accommodate up to 16 guests.

An Abandoned Stable in Spain Is Transformed Into a Sustainable Vacation Home For Rent

Because the house is sited on a hill and located below two streams that flow down from a mountain, the architects built a courtyard on the downward sloping side. They incorporated a stone water fountain in this courtyard to collect the pure water, which flows year-round from the two streams.

An Abandoned Stable in Spain Is Transformed Into a Sustainable Vacation Home For Rent


An Abandoned Stable in Spain Is Transformed Into a Sustainable Vacation Home For Rent

This fresh mountain water is used for drinking, bathing, and to fill a swimming pool on the property, which doubles as a holding tank for irrigation. 

An Abandoned Stable in Spain Is Transformed Into a Sustainable Vacation Home For Rent

The water is also used for hydropower, which works in tandem with solar panels to generate the house's electricity.

An Abandoned Stable in Spain Is Transformed Into a Sustainable Vacation Home For Rent

The building’s southern orientation maximizes the amount of sunlight that enters the interiors during winter, while large eaves help to keep the house cool in summer.

An Abandoned Stable in Spain Is Transformed Into a Sustainable Vacation Home For Rent

Most of the soft furnishings were sourced from Madrid furniture store BATAVIA.

An Abandoned Stable in Spain Is Transformed Into a Sustainable Vacation Home For Rent

Available for rent through Urlaubsarchitektur, this house makes the most of its heritage and site, and would make a great eco-friendly escape for a large group. 