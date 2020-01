Morten Bo Jensen, of Danish industrial design company Vipp, and his partner, graphic designer Kristina May Olsen, have mixed repurposed vintage items with their own creations inside their Copenhagen apartment. In the kitchen, the dining table—Jensen's first piece for Vipp—is made of powder-coated aluminum frame with a recycled, untreated teak top. The lamps overheard are salvaged and rewired Copenhagen streetlights.