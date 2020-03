The Skagen Settle. "This piece is a combination of two ideas around our need for a timber-framed armchair," Pedersen says. "There is an old Cape-style settle at James' family farm on the West Coast which resonated with furniture from my own family heritage from Skagen, a seaside village in Denmark. The result is a piece which references both of these places for us and has a distinct mix of our forefathers and their approach to furniture."