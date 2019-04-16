Introduced in 2008, the Bucket Stool "was inspired by our desire to combine handmade and precision-cut elements, as this best describes the juxtaposition of craft and design in South Africa," Pedersen says. "The buckets are handmade in townships around Cape Town by craftsmen who have been working with sheet metal for generations. Each bucket is cut out by hand and hammered into shape with the most basic and ingenious of systems, along with our plus-sign logo. The legs and seat are CNC-cut from Scandinavian birch plywood, and the seat flips over to function as a side table. We have two models, a regular stool and a barstool."