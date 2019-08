The dining area, which sits in the same open space as the living room and takes in tons of natural light, is marked by a hanging pendant designed by Louis Poulsen. Silvia purchased the extendable dining table from BoConcept and surrounded it with Vitra’s Panton Chairs designed by Verner Panton. The piece of art leaning against the wall is by Mr. Brainwash, and was acquired when Silvia and her boyfriend visited one of his exhibits for the first time together.