Turkel Design’s Georgian Bay House Energy Conscious in the Canadian Shield

For many of us, it would be enough to build a dream home in the breathtaking surroundings of the Canadian Shield, in Ontario’s fabled cottage country. But Katarina and Wil Smith dream about platinum – LEED platinum certification, to be precise – and they didn’t just set out to build a home in which to nurture their young family, they set out to build a house that would respect its surroundings and teach their children the value of our precious natural resources.

The Smiths turned to Lindal Cedar Homes and Turkel Design for a system-built house that allowed them to collaborate on a design that suited their lifestyle and their needs. Nestled into a rocky shoreline of Georgian Bay, 90 miles north of Toronto, the Smith house is a striking example of why Turkel Design is recognized internationally for its homes of classic simplicity and its respectful use of natural materials and environmentally responsible design principles.

Wil Smith, a radiologist with a well-developed knowledge of building and mechanical systems, was impressed with the computer modeling work of design principal Joel Turkel, who ensured that "the roof overhangs were positioned to protect the house from hot summer sun and to welcome the warming sun deep into the house in winter. His calculations were right on. And our Lindal dealer made certain that the house placement preserved mature trees."