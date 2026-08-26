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In Pennsylvania, You Can Scoop Up a Storybook Tudor Manor for $1.2MView 14 Photos

In Pennsylvania, You Can Scoop Up a Storybook Tudor Manor for $1.2M

Designed for a luxury shoe magnate, the 1930s home comes with cathedral ceilings, ornate woodwork, diamond-pane windows, and a stately turret.
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Location: 1952 Canterbury Road, Abington, Pennsylvania

Price: $1,200,000

Year: 1938

Footprint: 4,328 square feet (5 beds, 5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.93 acres

From the Listing: "This home was built in 1938 for the Laird & Schober Shoes family, the Christian Louboutin of their time. Laird & Schober Shoes was founded in Philadelphia in 1870 and became internationally renowned for crafting luxurious women’s and children’s footwear, winning the grand prize at the 1900 Paris Exposition. The updated home blends preserved period craftsmanship with modern amenities. From the moment you enter, the defining architectural details reveal themselves: original hardwood floors, exceptional millwork and moldings, stile-and-rail paneled walls, soaring ceilings, handcrafted staircases and banisters, carved woodwork, crystal doorknobs, original light fixtures, and beautiful stonework. Nearly every room enjoys views of the surrounding gardens and mature landscaping. At the exterior, travertine, bluestone, and EP Henry patios and walkways create a series of outdoor living spaces. The finished lower level has its own fireplace and TV. The pool, spa, and outdoor areas are perfect for entertaining. The home offers abundant natural light and storage, tremendous indoor and outdoor living space, timeless character, and an unmistakable sense of warmth."

This Tudor-style home in Abington, Pennsylvania, was built in 1938 for the Laird &amp; Schober Shoes family.

This Tudor-style home in Abington, Pennsylvania, was built in 1938 for the Laird & Schober Shoes family.

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In Pennsylvania, You Can Scoop Up a Storybook Tudor Manor for $1.2M - Photo 3 of 14 -
This living area has cathedral ceilings with exposed beams and a Romeo and Juliet balcony.&nbsp;

This living area has cathedral ceilings with exposed beams and a Romeo and Juliet balcony. 

Three working stone fireplaces can be found throughout the home.&nbsp;

Three working stone fireplaces can be found throughout the home. 

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In Pennsylvania, You Can Scoop Up a Storybook Tudor Manor for $1.2M - Photo 8 of 14 -
While the home has been recently updated, the original fixtures and a hand-built staircase remain.&nbsp;

While the home has been recently updated, the original fixtures and a hand-built staircase remain. 

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In Pennsylvania, You Can Scoop Up a Storybook Tudor Manor for $1.2M - Photo 11 of 14 -
In Pennsylvania, You Can Scoop Up a Storybook Tudor Manor for $1.2M - Photo 12 of 14 -
In Pennsylvania, You Can Scoop Up a Storybook Tudor Manor for $1.2M - Photo 13 of 14 -
The backyard is designed for entertaining, with amenities like a saltwater pool, multiple flat-screen TVs, and a firepit.

The backyard is designed for entertaining, with amenities like a saltwater pool, multiple flat-screen TVs, and a firepit.

1952 Canterbury Road in Abington, Pennsylvania, is currently listed for $1,200,000 by Tim Owen at Compass.

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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