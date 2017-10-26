10 Smart and Surprising Under-Stair Design Solutions

In most multi-level residences, the space under stairs can create some unusual, awkwardly shaped spaces that can be difficult to program. Between its low-head height, sloped ceiling, and small square footage, it can be difficult to make this space useful (it’s no wonder this is where Harry Potter was relegated to in the J. K. Rowling novels). Fortunately, several designers have come up with creative solutions to render this difficult spot under staircases as viable square footage in even the smallest of homes, where every inch counts. Take a look at some of the ways homeowners, architects, and interior designers have approached this challenging area of the home and turned it into a place of beauty and even respite.