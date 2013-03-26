View Photos
A 450-square-foot apartment in the Upper West Side needed to accommodate the resident’s working, entertaining, and resting needs, without eating up precious inches. This groovy blue home office offers all three.
Originally published in December 2007, this unfolding office by Michael Chen and Kari Anderson of Normal Projects solved a serious space problem. By knocking down most of the apartment’s walls and concentrating kitchen storage, a closet, a bar, a bed, and a home office into a blue-lacquered cabinetry unit in the center of the room, Chen and Anderson were able to open the space and maximize functionality.
