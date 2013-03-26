True Blue
True Blue

By Olivia Martin
A 450-square-foot apartment in the Upper West Side needed to accommodate the resident’s working, entertaining, and resting needs, without eating up precious inches. This groovy blue home office offers all three.

Originally published in December 2007, this unfolding office by Michael Chen and Kari Anderson of Normal Projects solved a serious space problem. By knocking down most of the apartment’s walls and concentrating kitchen storage, a closet, a bar, a bed, and a home office into a blue-lacquered cabinetry unit in the center of the room, Chen and Anderson were able to open the space and maximize functionality.

A perforated steel divider rolls out to allow the office compartment to unfold.

The Murphy bed compartment is lined with a cork panel and contains a small shelving unit that functions as a night stand.

Architect Michael Chen with the resident and the all-in-one cabinet fully closed, which opens up living space in the tiny apartment.

