Trend Report: The return of Art Deco

It rose to popularity during the 1930s throughout western Europe and the US. Some of the most famous buildings in the world were inspired by the movement including: the Chrysler Building and the Empire State Building.Art DecoArt Deco design represented modernism turned into fashion. It was a move away from the traditional, to a more luxurious expression of existence, design and creation.

The distinguishing features of the style are simple: clean shapes, repetition, geometric forms and often expensive materials.See some examples of architecture and art:The Chrysler Building on the left. WWII resulted in the end of the Art Deco era as designs became more free form and expressive to reflect the challenges of the time.

But over the last couple of years we’ve seen a resurgence in the Art Deco movement. Artists are returning to the geometric patterns and designers are using 1920’s luxury as their inspiration. We’ve also been commissioned to design several Art Deco inspired pieces of late by both interior designers and private clients.

In 2015 we created a series of storage solutions for a family who were renovating a large period property in Clifton, Bristol.