Extend a home's footprint by 16 to 20 feet of usable space while also creating a nifty perch with this intriguing glass-box product. Marvin Skycove features a steel structure designed to hold a a heavier load than the average outdoor deck, and an integrated bench for one or more persons. Glass on all sides, including the top, enhances the user experience and makes the alcove a perfect spot to star gaze.