Less than a decade ago, Spanish company Cosentino developed an innovative, non-porous, ultra-compact material called Dekton. In addition to countertops, backsplashes, and floors, Dekton can be implemented outside, even as exterior cladding, thanks to its high resistance to UV rays, stains, and thermal shock. The most recent Dekton line, Chromica, is a super-matte, deeply saturated collection of two colors: Baltic, a dark shade of blue and Feroe, a dark shade of green. Don't fret—more hues are in development.