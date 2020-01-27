Not only does the U by Moen respond to voice commands for running water at a desired temperature, it also disperses precise amounts down to the teaspoon. Another convenient feature is that it allows voice commands to override the handle position. For example, the handle might be in the "off" position and turned toward the cold end, but one can refill a pot by simply saying "one gallon, 100-degree water" and get just that. A variety of models are available, ensuring a good fit for any kitchen style.