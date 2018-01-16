A Sleek Renovation in London Ushers Light Into a Family Home
Designed for a young family of three by London-based Amos Goldreich Architecture, the Elfort Road House is an airy, light-filled, open-floor plan infilled with contemporary touches. A side and roof extension, as well as extensive internal renovation, resulted in the ideal open concept revolving around high-quality, detail-oriented solutions.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Carefully organized rooms maximize the small space, while refined materials bring everything together in a cohesive, streamlined solution. An open series of half-levels organizes spaces for eating, living, and working. The play of volume and light both separates and connects spaces. Visual connections link the dining room and kitchen—and a louvered wall, operable by the touch of the hand, visually connects the study area to the main living space.
Minimalism in material and color selections result in a crisp, clean structure with finessed fluidity between spaces. Oak flooring extends throughout the home. All walls and joinery are painted Dulux Brilliant White. Layers of pattern and color are subtly introduced in the porcelain floor tiles and furnishings.
Simple plywood, known for its affordability, strength, and flexibility, has been inventively used in custom millwork. The edges of the ply are exposed, while the faces are covered with Fenix NTM, a scratch- and heat-resistant material that can be used in both dry and wet areas. Thus, the same material was used to cover all kitchen surfaces, creating a streamlined design.
Energy-efficient features, including LED lighting, new plumbing, and underfloor heating in the kitchen and dining area provide modern amenities in traditional framework. All windows were replaced with double-glazed, timber windows to reduce infiltration.
The exterior extension is wrapped in Rheinzink, in a tone similar to the tiled roofs of the neighboring properties, blending well into the surroundings. The durable and recyclable material will maintain the building's unique exterior aesthetic as the growing family to continues to grow and enjoy this spectacular, light-filled home.