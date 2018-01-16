A Sleek Renovation in London Ushers Light Into a Family Home

Designed for a young family of three by London-based Amos Goldreich Architecture, the Elfort Road House is an airy, light-filled, open-floor plan infilled with contemporary touches. A side and roof extension, as well as extensive internal renovation, resulted in the ideal open concept revolving around high-quality, detail-oriented solutions.

The renovated home maintains some of the original character. From the front elevation, the contemporary refurbishments are concealed.

Large windows fill the main living and dining space with natural light. FLOS IC Pendant Lights hang in the double height space.

Carefully organized rooms maximize the small space, while refined materials bring everything together in a cohesive, streamlined solution. An open series of half-levels organizes spaces for eating, living, and working. The play of volume and light both separates and connects spaces. Visual connections link the dining room and kitchen—and a louvered wall, operable by the touch of the hand, visually connects the study area to the main living space.



An IKEA desk and wooden chair provide working accommodations in the study, overlooking the main living space.

A lofted playroom overlooks the main living space. A seamless piece of glass provides a discrete barrier.

Minimalism in material and color selections result in a crisp, clean structure with finessed fluidity between spaces. Oak flooring extends throughout the home. All walls and joinery are painted Dulux Brilliant White. Layers of pattern and color are subtly introduced in the porcelain floor tiles and furnishings.

Patterned porcelain floor tiles add an unexpected pop in the bathroom.

Simple plywood, known for its affordability, strength, and flexibility, has been inventively used in custom millwork. The edges of the ply are exposed, while the faces are covered with Fenix NTM, a scratch- and heat-resistant material that can be used in both dry and wet areas. Thus, the same material was used to cover all kitchen surfaces, creating a streamlined design.



Plywood covered with Fenix NTM forms the kitchen cabinetry and surfaces. A Cascata satin bronze tap by Olif adds a metallic element.

Aston pendants by House Doctor match the metallic hue of the tap. White Miura Stools by PLANK provide seating at the island.

Wardrobe closets display the exposed ply edges, which create a unique outline within the millwork.

A floating bath vanity is composed of the same plywood detailing.

A darker blue hue adds richness to the built in casework in the living space.