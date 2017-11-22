An 1850s Farmhouse in Iowa City Gets a Modern Makeover

Set near the Iowa River Corridor Trail in Iowa City, Iowa, this private retreat for an urban developer, designed by Neumann Monson Architects, is a clean, balanced composition of old and new. Layers of ornament, inconsistent additions, and a large porch which had cloaked the original structure were removed to reveal a simple framework. Modestly scaled alterations and renovations resonate with the setting while providing functionality for modern-day use.



The two volumes of the garage and the residence are connected via a screened and covered walkway. Gabled roof forms mirror one another while respectfully acknowledging the built typology of the place. A weathered-steel fence surrounds the property, while shade trees and stone pathways decorate the lawn. The junction of the walkway seamlessly blends into the interior through a glazed entry.