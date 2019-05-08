Traditional Farmhouse Meets Contemporary Living

The Berkshire Farmhouse is a single-family residential estate in Upstate New York. The site includes a farmhouse-inspired residence along with a timber-framed barn and attached greenhouse, adjacent to an enclosed garden area and surrounded by a beautiful orchard. The ultimate goal was to create a home that would have an authentic presence in the surrounding agricultural landscape and strong visual and physical connections to the site.

"This project succeeds not only in creating beautiful architecture, but in making us better understand the nature of the site and context. It has a presence that feels completely rooted in its site and raised above any appeal to fashion. It clarifies local traditions while extending them," said Waters.

The design incorporates an existing colonial residence, resituated on the site and preserved along with contemporary additions on three sides. The resulting home strikes a perfect balance between traditional farmhouse architecture and sophisticated contemporary living.



