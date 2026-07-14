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Actor Adam Brody Once Lived in This Topanga Canyon Home Asking $3.5MView 14 Photos

Actor Adam Brody Once Lived in This Topanga Canyon Home Asking $3.5M

Surrounded by fruit trees, the 1979 residence has a multilevel living room, a secret speakeasy, and a glass-encased bathtub overlooking the landscape.
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Location: 665 Sky Line Trail, Topanga, California

Price: $3,500,000

Year Built: 1979

Footprint: 4,354 Square Feet (3 Beds, 3 Baths)

Lot Size: 2.92 Acres

From the Agent: "Set on nearly three sunny acres commanding expansive cross-canyon views, this three-bedroom home envelops you with its warm, flexible, and site-specific design. The clever joinery of the custom front door opens to a light-filled atrium, where the main stairs descend past pocket shoji doors and stately concrete pillars to the heart of the home: the expansive living room, anchored by an eye-catching fireplace. The home boasts a dedicated media terrace, a dining area open on all sides to the mature landscaping, ample built-in storage, and a wine cellar with a secret ‘speakeasy’ whiskey tasting room. Enter from the direct-access garage, and ascend to either of the dual primary suites, one featuring a steam shower and hydrotherapy tub, the other a south-facing balcony, and both with walk-in closets and jaw-dropping views of the mature coral tree and canyon beyond."

Spanning nearly three acres, the property includes guest parking, an RV hookup, solar panels, a backup generator, and winding paths through fruit trees.

Spanning nearly three acres, the property includes guest parking, an RV hookup, solar panels, a backup generator, and winding paths through fruit trees.

Actor Adam Brody Once Lived in This Topanga Canyon Home Asking $3.5M - Photo 2 of 13 -

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Actor Adam Brody Once Lived in This Topanga Canyon Home Asking $3.5M - Photo 3 of 13 -
In the living room, patio doors open to the yard, firepit area, and distant mountain views.&nbsp;

In the living room, patio doors open to the yard, firepit area, and distant mountain views. 

Actor Adam Brody Once Lived in This Topanga Canyon Home Asking $3.5M - Photo 5 of 13 -
Actor Adam Brody is one of the home’s previous owners.&nbsp;

Actor Adam Brody is one of the home’s previous owners. 

The kitchen has Sub-Zero and Viking appliances

The kitchen has Sub-Zero and Viking appliances

Actor Adam Brody Once Lived in This Topanga Canyon Home Asking $3.5M - Photo 8 of 13 -
Actor Adam Brody Once Lived in This Topanga Canyon Home Asking $3.5M - Photo 9 of 13 -
Actor Adam Brody Once Lived in This Topanga Canyon Home Asking $3.5M - Photo 10 of 13 -
One of the two primary bedroom suites features a glass-encased soaking tub overlooking the surrounding canyons.

One of the two primary bedroom suites features a glass-encased soaking tub overlooking the surrounding canyons.

Actor Adam Brody Once Lived in This Topanga Canyon Home Asking $3.5M - Photo 12 of 13 -
Actor Adam Brody Once Lived in This Topanga Canyon Home Asking $3.5M - Photo 13 of 13 -
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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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