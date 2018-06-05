Top 5 Homes of the Week With Striking Exteriors

Featured homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our Add a Home feature. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today. 1. House on Little Round Bay Architect: Dynerman Architects, Location: Crownsville, Maryland From the architect: "Conceived as a modern cabin with a simple, rustic palette – aging cedar siding, fir posts and beams, and wide plank stained pine floors – the house, an uncomplicated assembly of boxes, is arranged to take advantage of the site and support the informal gatherings."



2. Tower House Architect: Prentiss + Balance + Wickline Architects, Location: Glen Lake, Michigan From the architect: "High on a wooded hilltop above a lake in Michigan, the Tower House is the result of an inspiring collaboration between the design team, clients with a passion for architecture as well as their site, and a skilled local contractor. Directed to create "a sustainable retreat that reflects the timeless beauty and simple comforts of the area," the architects responded by raising the primary living space above the dense surrounding woods in order to gain light, air and views of Glen Lake and Lake Michigan beyond. The generous balconies reach back into the surrounding forest at every level."



3. House P+G Architect: Architekten Wannenmacher + Möller, Location: Weinheim, Germany From the architect: "This detached house with a self-contained flat was built in a prime residential area of Weinheim for a family of five. The design is for a building that is split into individual volumes and that has two stories facing Weinbergstrasse in the northeast and three stories facing the garden in the southwest due to the extreme slope of the plot. The playful arrangement of the various volumes, characterized by sections that protrude or are set back, makes the 800 square meter house appear smaller and helps to integrate it into the smaller structures in the existing surroundings."



4. R House Architect: JT ARC Studio, Location: Houston, Texas From the project uploader: "[This 2,700-square-foot single family residence was] built to house the homeowner's collection of modern furniture and [show] their love for minimalism."



5. First ÖÖD Hotel in Estonia Architect: ÖÖD, Location: Harju County, Estonia From the hotel: "Surrounded by snowy landscape and a frozen lake, ÖÖD Hotel, just 25km outside the capital, is the most unique stay for visitors wanting to explore Estonia as it is – modern and green. ÖÖD hotel offers them splendid scenery combined with a relaxing and natural stay."