Featured homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our Add a Home feature. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today.

Architect: FGR Architects, Location: Ascot Vale, Victoria, Australia

From the project uploader: "The bathrooms elegantly complement the home with signature black tapware, marble benchtops, and round basins. Rendered concrete makes up the walls together with offset glass and custom steel shelves, providing a sleek, simple look."

