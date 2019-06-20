Top 4 Homes of the Week With Spa-Like Bathrooms
1. Bloomfield House
Architect: FGR Architects, Location: Ascot Vale, Victoria, Australia
From the project uploader: "The bathrooms elegantly complement the home with signature black tapware, marble benchtops, and round basins. Rendered concrete makes up the walls together with offset glass and custom steel shelves, providing a sleek, simple look."
2. Bigwood Residence
Architect: Olson Kundig, Location: Ketchum, Idaho
From the architect: "The outdoors is welcomed in at nearly every turn, with expansive windows and wide-swinging doors that celebrate the interior/exterior connection. The master bath features an indoor/outdoor stone shower with Montana moss rock."
3. The Rubber Ducky Trail House
Architect: Hoogland Architecture, Location: Blue Diamond, Nevada
From the architect: "Each of the principal spaces in the home needed to capture at least one primary view. Simplified programmatically and architecturally into functional volumes, each of the cubes frame one of the primary views, capture pieces of secondary views, and provide privacy from neighboring properties, hikers, mountain bikers, and the occasional wild burro or coyote. A limited palette of materials and a minimal aesthetic are fitting to the stark, weathered, Mojave Desert setting."
4. T-HOUSE in Ukraine
Architect: BY Visuals, Location: Lviv, Ukraine
From the project uploader: "The acute building is influenced by traditional Ukrainian Carpathian architecture. [The]attractive interior is Scandinavian-inspired, exuding warmth and comfort."
