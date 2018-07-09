Top 5 Homes of the Week With Atmospheric Bedrooms

Featured homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our Add a Home feature. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today. 1. Normal Heights Residence Interior designers: Teresa Xu and Kevin Lee Yi, Location: San Diego, California From the interior designer: "The architectural design effectively blends indoor and outdoor spaces with folding glass doors, large windows, and glass walls on each floor to allow for plenty of sunlight. The master bedroom contains a custom-made platform bed with a simple white oak headboard. While sitting in bed, the homeowner can look directly out to the balcony and the valley beyond."



2. Mallorca Villa Architect: John Pawson and Claudio Silvestrin, Location: Balearic Islands, Spain From the project uploader: "Zen and dreamlike, this is a daring example of less is more. We loved the dramatic geometric lines and complete lack of ornamentation which let the architecture and the landscape shine. With stunning views of the sea and the mountains, it is a highly expressive and unusual structure, and a daring leap into what a residential space can mean."



3. The Flea Market Apartment Architect: Limor Yossifon Goldman, Location: Tel Aviv, Israel From the architect: "In contrast to the location of the apartment, the architect decided to leave the creative and messy chaos outside, and create an airy, clean yet warm and personal space for the couple and their family and friends. The apartment was designed in a minimalist eclectic style, with an emphasis on the use of wood in...together with geometrical shapes, stripes, [and] grids."

Shop the Look

IKEA SELJE Nightstand IKEA The design is clean and simple – and cool at the same time. Run power cords through the back and enjoy the convenience of a bedside charging station with no visible cords. Shop

Grid Black Duvet Cover Unison Bring a little order to dreamland and keep your bedroom in line with a look that brings clean-chic style to any sleeping space. Our black and white cotton bedding with a punchy grid graphic lays things out symmetrically, to soothing effect. Shop

Muuto E27 Pendant Light Design Within Reach “The simplicity of the naked bulb is hard to compete with,” says Swedish designer Mattias Ståhlbom of his E27 Pendant (2008). Ståhlbom has distilled the idea of a pendant to its essence: just a socket, bulb and cord. Shop







4. Big Bear A-Frame Receives Boho Eclectic Transformation Interior designers: Vein Design and Delve Group , Location: Big Bear Lake, California From the real estate broker: "With rich, deep woods and classic lines, this vintage A-frame received a designer makeover. Smoky wide plank hardwoods adorn the first floor, as modern brushed brass fixtures add a bit of glam."



5. Raber By VEIN Interior designer: Vein Design, Location: Los Angeles, California From the real estate agent: "Perched high in the hills of North Highland Park awaits this architectural mid-century modern home full of clean lines and geometric elements. Raised and vaulted ceilings are accented by designer fixtures and white washed oak flooring throughout. Space abounds with three generous bedrooms, two featuring ensuite baths with custom vanities and Phylrich rain showerheads plus a walk-in wardrobe in the master. French doors from the living spaces to the expansive deck ensure seamless indoor/outdoor flow."