Top 5 Homes of the Week With Atmospheric Bedrooms
1. Normal Heights Residence
Interior designers: Teresa Xu and Kevin Lee Yi, Location: San Diego, California
From the interior designer: "The architectural design effectively blends indoor and outdoor spaces with folding glass doors, large windows, and glass walls on each floor to allow for plenty of sunlight. The master bedroom contains a custom-made platform bed with a simple white oak headboard. While sitting in bed, the homeowner can look directly out to the balcony and the valley beyond."
2. Mallorca Villa
Architect: John Pawson and Claudio Silvestrin, Location: Balearic Islands, Spain
From the project uploader: "Zen and dreamlike, this is a daring example of less is more. We loved the dramatic geometric lines and complete lack of ornamentation which let the architecture and the landscape shine. With stunning views of the sea and the mountains, it is a highly expressive and unusual structure, and a daring leap into what a residential space can mean."
3. The Flea Market Apartment
Architect: Limor Yossifon Goldman, Location: Tel Aviv, Israel
From the architect: "In contrast to the location of the apartment, the architect decided to leave the creative and messy chaos outside, and create an airy, clean yet warm and personal space for the couple and their family and friends. The apartment was designed in a minimalist eclectic style, with an emphasis on the use of wood in...together with geometrical shapes, stripes, [and] grids."
4. Big Bear A-Frame Receives Boho Eclectic Transformation
Interior designers: Vein Design and Delve Group , Location: Big Bear Lake, California
From the real estate broker: "With rich, deep woods and classic lines, this vintage A-frame received a designer makeover. Smoky wide plank hardwoods adorn the first floor, as modern brushed brass fixtures add a bit of glam."
5. Raber By VEIN
Interior designer: Vein Design, Location: Los Angeles, California
From the real estate agent: "Perched high in the hills of North Highland Park awaits this architectural mid-century modern home full of clean lines and geometric elements. Raised and vaulted ceilings are accented by designer fixtures and white washed oak flooring throughout. Space abounds with three generous bedrooms, two featuring ensuite baths with custom vanities and Phylrich rain showerheads plus a walk-in wardrobe in the master. French doors from the living spaces to the expansive deck ensure seamless indoor/outdoor flow."
