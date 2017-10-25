Top 5 Homes of the Week With Striking Glass Walls

Featured homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our new feature, Add a Home. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today.

1. 29th Street Residence Architect: Schwartz and Architecture, Location: San Francisco, California From the architect: "It is often difficult to create a sense of openness and continuity in multi-level urban homes. By allowing the staircases of this three-story structure the freedom to shift location on each level—defining a continuous flow of space and movement—we turn this challenge on its head, elevating the prosaic stairwell into the key architectural and unifying feature of the home."

2. House on Prenzlauer Berg Designer: Loft Kolasinski, Location: Berlin, Germany From Leibal: "The design of a newly-built home in the Prenzlauer Berg district of Berlin features furniture designed and made by Loft Kolasinski: a bed, a chaise lounge, a table, a bench, and hangers. In addition, the project uses unique furniture, lighting, and vintage carpets from the '50s and '60s originating from the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Germany, and Poland. Unique graphics from the Polish artist Stanisław Dawski dating back to the 1950s and a painting by the Brazilian painter Aecio Sarti were used. The unique detail of the equipment is made by traditional Polish pottery clay dishes and pots."

3. Sea Bright House Architect: Jeff Jordan Architects, Location: Sea Bright, New Jersey From the architect: "Located within walking distance of the beach, this Jersey Shore vacation home for a Manhattan-based couple rises to an ocean view and has plenty of space for family and friends. Because the city's zoning code limits all residential construction to two stories, the goal of the design was to create the best possible views of the ocean while respecting the constraints imposed by the local government. For this reason, the second floor and above mezzanine level became critical to the success of the design. Further, because this house would be used primarily during the warmer periods of the year, it was necessary to create comfortable and functional outdoor spaces."



4. House by the Forest Architect: Kaa Design, Location: Lány, Středočeský kraj, Česko From the architect: "We worked with the original mass on the level of remodeling the interior layout and window openings. The residential attic was used in the existing volume; we only brightened the roof. The only new annex is a new wooden patio/summer entrance, attached to the garden facade. The original vestibule was demolished. The house entrance was vigorously reorganized. Only the central supporting wall and staircase were left on the ground floor; this allowed for a more contemporary layout of the living space and a connection to the main garden."

5. Hupomone Ranch Architect: Turnbull Griffin Haesloop Architects, Location: Petaluma, California From the architect: "Hupomone Ranch is an original 160-acre homestead located in Chileno Valley, just three miles west of downtown Petaluma, California. The ranch had been fallow for over 30 years and the owners, a young family with three children, wanted to build a barn house that would reflect their commitment to sustainable farming, draw on the natural serenity of the site, and build on the sense of place in western Petaluma where farming and ranching are still a part of people’s daily lives."