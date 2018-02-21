Top 5 Homes of the Week With Bewitching Backyards

Featured homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our Add a Home feature. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today.

1. Capitol Hill House Architect: SHED Architecture + Design, Location: Seattle, Washington From the architect: "The homeowners came from a culture with a tradition of courtyard houses so creating comfortable outdoor spaces with free-flowing connections to the interior living areas was paramount. The social family chef wanted the kitchen to occupy a central and commanding position in the house with easy access to the backyard patio."



2. 1532 House Architect: Fougeron Architecture, Location: San Francisco, California From the architect: "The 1532 House has seven outdoor spaces, all with distinct qualities and views. Decks, walkways, and gardens unfurl around the living areas, heightening the visual complexity of the structure and its site."



3. Laidley Lookout Landscape designer: SCULPT Gardens, Location: San Francisco, California From the landscape designer: "This multi-tiered 'party pad' has five levels that were strategically carved into the hillside for epic views. Out went 400 cubic yards of soil, in came 130 cubic yards of concrete to create the wide board-formed concrete walls. Plants were snuck into every possible corner to soften, create ambience, and screen the city vibes."



4. Mt. Tam House Architect: CCS Architecture, Location: Mill Valley, California From the architect: "The site was the inspiration and the guiding element for the architecture: vast views of Mt. Tamalpais, intimate connections to groves of redwood trees, and a steep incline. Given its location, stepping up the hillside and squeezed between redwoods, the home is stratified into three levels. The top floor contains two bedrooms, a home office, and a ramped bridge that leads to an upper yard and pool."



5. Re-Gen House Architect: EKAR Architects, Location: Bangkok, Thailand From the architect: "A traditional Thai house in general is composed of a variety of small detached-houses in which each small family lives, and a patio in a middle of the houses, which connects each family together. The gap between the swimming pool and the elevated yard allows a tree from the ground floor to grow [and] sunlight to stream through a glass [gardening] pavilion underneath."