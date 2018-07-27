Top 5 Homes of the Week That Ooze Midcentury Modern Vibes

Whether constructed in the '50s and '60s or paying homage to the style, these homes from the Dwell community love midcentury modern just as much as we do. Take a peek at our editor's top picks of the week of homes with a distinctly retro sensibility.

Featured homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our Add a Home feature. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today.

1. Glendale Mid Century Interior designer: Deirdre Doherty Interiors, Location: Glendale, California From the interior designer: "For a family that loves to cook, gather, and play music, [we] used some clever space planning to transform the hub of this 1950s Los Angeles Ranch Style into a giant great room that fits their modern lifestyle. Even with updated architectural designs like a proper chef’s kitchen decked in sleek, walnut-paneled appliances, the past is never far away. The original lava rock fireplace, era-accurate cork floors, and flea market furnishings nod to the home’s past, and reflect the client’s eco-friendly ideals for reusing what exists."



2. Private Meiselman Midcentury Modern Architect: Jack and Bernie Meiselman, Location: Palm Springs, California From the project uploader: "As you enter the private grounds of this Palm Springs vacation home, you'll feel the presence of sun-filled living spaces with great attention to design detail, so much that you may feel that you've stepped onto a beautifully created movie set in the sun. This Palm Springs vacation oasis is an Alexander-style mid-century modern Meiselman home that captures the essence of Palm Springs living. This home's seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living spaces provides for optimal rest and relaxation - and splendid mountain views."



3. McClendon Residence Architect: studioMET architects, Location: Houston, Texas From the architect: "Before they moved into this home, [the homeowners] lived in a mid-century modern home that was flooded, so they wanted their new home to have some mid-century character. These characteristics are evident in the strong horizontal lines, the gray-brown brick, the walnut cabinets with white countertops and the white oak floors. The material palette throughout the home remains consistent and simple, and natural light floods every room in the home."



4. Walnut Creek Eichler Renovation Interior designer: Destination Eichler, Location: Walnut Creek, California From the interior designer: "[This was project was] the renovation and restoration of a 1959 atrium model Eichler Home designed by architects A. Quincy Jones and Frederick E. Emmons. The homeowners and founders of design firm Destination Eichler restored this Bay Area midcentury home, after decades of the home's different owners and various renovations, launching an entirely new career path for the couple."



5. This Palm Springs Gem Gets A Modern Makeover With A Bohemian Twist Photographer: Chad Mellon, Location: Palm Springs, California From the photographer: "Nothing says midcentury Palm Springs like a custom pool and a backdrop of mountains. This midcentury modern gem with insane mountain views was meticulously renovated with a bohemian twist. Homeowners from London who fell in love with the Palm Springs area upon their relocation to Southern California rescued what could have been perceived as a tear down and instead brought the home back to life."