Take a Tour Through California With This Week's Top 5 Homes

1. Crook | Cup | Bow | Twist Architect: Schwartz and Architecture, Location: Nicasio, California From the architect: "Crook | Cup | Bow | Twist (categories of lumber deformation) refers to the latent potential energy of all natural systems towards movement. Catalogued into three types: topographic routes of terrain, water, and vegetation; constructed routes of trails, bridges, and boardwalks; and diurnal routes of sun path, thermal exchange, and human occupation."

2. The Beach Lab Architect: Surfside Projects, Location: Encinitas, California From the architect: "Just a short walk to the surf, a complete recycling of this 1957 Rancher was our attempt to passionately morph the tired home into an environmentally-conscious, fun-living space. All of the original two-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow's structure was kept intact, upgraded to current codes and now highlighted by the interior vaulted ceiling with exposed wood beams."

3. Stinson Beach Lagoon Residence Architect: Turnbull Griffin Haesloop Architects, Location: Stinson Beach, California From the architect: "Located in Stinson Beach, the site offers a southern exposure to the Seadrift Lagoon and a view to the north of the Bolinas Lagoon. This house creates an indoor/outdoor retreat to share with extended family and friends. The house forms a courtyard to the south that captures the sun and blocks the wind. The courtyard also creates privacy for the outdoor deck, fire pit, and hot tub. The living spaces open out to the courtyard, while an interior dining bay tips up to capture views of the Bolinas Lagoon and Marin Hills."

4. Marin Midcentury Architect: building Lab, Location: Kentfield, California From the architect: "Designed for a couple with two young boys, this project aims to create an open feeling with a smooth flow, warm elegance by way of refined materials and details, as well as much upgraded functions for family living. The original interior suffered from too many partitions—which cut up the common areas—and a general gloominess that resulted from walls being completely clad in medium-tone wood panels. All the old partitions and cladding were removed to create an open-interior with soaring ceilings."

5. New Tahoe Architect: Studio Bergtraun Architects, Location: Alpine Meadows, California From the architect: "Sited on an extremely steep mountain side combined with one of the highest snow loads in the Sierras, the new home required sensitive design integration of a high-strength building structure while retaining maximum openness to the views and terrain. This home, while simple in its overall design, blends seamlessly with its surroundings, and is filled with whimsical details that make it unique and very personal for this family."