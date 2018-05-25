Top 5 Homes of the Week With Waterfront Views

Featured homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our Add a Home feature. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today.

1. White Snake House Architect: AUM Pierre Minassian, Location: France From the architect: "[This home was] a peculiar challenge ... sculpted from concrete and glass perched on top of a lake. The house is composed of 2 slabs of white concrete. The level of the lower slab varies so that there are different levels in the house. In order to respect the environment and ecosystem of the lake we had to build a dyke around the building site to empty the area around the house."



2. Deschutes House Architect and interior designer: FINNE Architects, Location: Bend, Oregon From the architect: "The Deschutes House is a river house, located on a narrow site facing the Deschutes River in Bend, Oregon. The house has been sited to preserve a beautiful stone ledge close to the water, with the main wood deck hovering a few inches above the stone. All the major spaces open up to the river, which usually has a continuous flow of water craft."



3. Shoreline Residence Architect: Peterssen/Keller Architecture, Location: Minnetonka, Minnesota From the architect: "Situated on a picturesque site on the east shore of a lake, this new home is designed to bring the experience of the lake into the house. The large living and family rooms feature panoramic lake views through floor to ceiling windows, and a clerestory above creates a sense of openness and lightness to the spaces. Copper fascia on the roof edges and cedar under the eaves add a warmth in material and depth in texture to the otherwise simple roofline."



4. Boathome Architect: Boathome, Location: Grand Est, France From the architect: "Water: it is at the origin of life and in the heart of our cities, it reminds us travel and freedom, feeds our inspiration, pacifies us and reawaken our childhood dreams. However, one question remains: is it possible to live in perfect harmony with it? Boathome accepted the challenge to turn this vision to reality, by associating comfort, beauty and cutting-edge technologies."



5. Two Hulls House Architect: Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects, Location: Nova Scotia, Canada From the project uploader: "This project is situated in a glaciated, coastal landscape, with a cool maritime climate. The geomorphology of the site consists of granite bedrock and boulder till, creating pristine white sand beaches, and turquoise waters. The two pavilions float above the shoreline like two ship's hulls up on cradles for the winter, forming protected outdoor places both between and under them."