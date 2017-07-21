Top 5 Homes of the Week That We Can't Get Enough Of
Home Tours

Top 5 Homes of the Week That We Can't Get Enough Of

By Annie Fleming
From the hills of Santa Barbara to a waterfront city in Poland, these homes stand out from the rest with their funky, unique architecture and interior design. You're going to love the top homes from this week. Check them out.

Featured homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through Add a Home.


1. Paseo Ferrelo

Architect: ANACAPA

Location: Santa Barbara, California

From the architect: "Boasting expansive views of Santa Barbara and the Channel Islands, this home was designed to maximize the amount of glazing and elevate resident access to natural light and breathtaking views. The steep driveway and reinforced, drivable lawn are unique aspects of the property. Especially stunning features of this remodel project include the walnut cabinetry and walnut flooring throughout the home, as well as an eight-foot-wide custom pivoting front entry door."

Top 5 Homes of the Week That We Can't Get Enough Of - Photo 1 of 5
2. Loft in Poland

Interior Designer: Lucyna KoloLucyna Kołodziejska | INTERIORS FACTORY

Location: Gdynia, Polska

From the interior designer: "We intended the apartment to be arranged in the style of New York lofts. We were into concrete walls, OSB tabletops, Euro-pallet furniture—and at the same time, elegant decor elements, such as really high doors, a bio-fireplace with an elegant classical portal, and sophisticated bathroom taps. However, we had to be careful not to make the interior too classical. Therefore, we added concrete wall tiles, large‑format modern floor tiles, a gray modern sofa, and bulbs hanging on cables."

Top 5 Homes of the Week That We Can't Get Enough Of - Photo 2 of 5
3. Stearns Residence

Interior Designer: Jette Creative

Location: Los Angeles, California

From the interior designer: "This charming Spanish-style home in the heart of Los Angeles came to us with much potential. Our main areas of improvement came in developing the kitchen and master suite, and enhancing the features of the house that make it so charming. Using the existing features as inspiration, we added exposed beams in the main spaces, stained the wood floors, and added encaustic tiles to the kitchen and bathrooms throughout. The exterior of the home also saw an improvement. Inspired by Mediterranean design, the outside was newly landscaped and the home was repainted after applying new stucco. Right before completion, we were asked to design a nursery to welcome their first baby boy into. We finished this, along with the rest of the house, just in time for their son to make his appearance."

Top 5 Homes of the Week That We Can't Get Enough Of - Photo 3 of 5
4. THE GLASSHOUSE

Architect: Glen Thomas Architecture Ltd.

Location: Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom

From the architect: "This is a contemporary development of a stunning Victorian House in Cardiff. The existing, dark interior has been filled with light by knocking down many walls and using large expanses of glass. A large glass roof and removal of many internal walls opened the old Victorian house to a flood of daylight. Hidden sliding pocket doors allow the feeling of openness but also snug, private areas. The glass panels had to be made in Germany and craned into place. Reclaimed wood, together with high specification, handmade kitchen furniture, blend the old and the new beautifully."

Top 5 Homes of the Week That We Can't Get Enough Of - Photo 4 of 5

5. Casa AB

Architect: e|arquitectos

Location: León, Guanajuato, México

From the architect: "The project Casa AB is based on an architectural program of 623.90 built square meters (6,715.60 square feet), developed along three stories, and taking place over a site with a drastic slope. It's located in one of the highest points in the city, inside El Bosque Country Club in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico. The design adapts to the natural conditions. The site is characterized mainly by its natural slope and its rocky formation, which became the factor for proposing a design based on platforms that work as a series of terraces—in a manner where the land is intervened in the least possible way. This provoked a unified interaction between the land and the project itself."

Top 5 Homes of the Week That We Can't Get Enough Of - Photo 5 of 5

Want a chance to be featured? Add your home here!