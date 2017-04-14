Top 5 Homes of the Week That Champion Angular, Boxy Design

Featured homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our new feature, Add a Home. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today.



1. Casa Narigua Architect: P+0 Architectura, Location: Nuevo León, Mexico This house is made up multiple platforms stacked on top of one another, which allows it to float above the cedars and look out to incredible mountain views.

2. Casa GP Architect: Andrés Escobar, Location: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico From the architect: "Casa GP was inspired by the sensation of freedom that comes with being in contact with nature. The two wings create the perfect balance between community and intimacy. The house is divided between living rooms, common areas, private bedrooms, and secondary rooms."

3. Casa O Cuatro Architect: Migdal Arquitectos, Location: Mexico City, Mexico From the architect: "The Casa O Cuatro residence divides its social and private areas through an interaction of volumes that express a pure geometry, where the upper volume appears to float in space—an effect emphasized by the use of dark stone. The volume becomes more solid without losing its lightness, contrasting with the transparency and light tones of the social area."

4. Cabin GJ-9 Architect: Gudmundur Jonsson, Location: Rogaland, Norway This modern cabin is the first of a series of huts designed by Gudmundur Jonsson.

5. Fitty Wun Architect: Feldman Architecture, Location: San Francisco, California From the architect: "The design for Fitty Wun reflects the playful, sometimes irreverent, personalities of the clients—a couple with three active young boys with a 'work hard, play hard' approach to life. The clients desired a house centered on large, light-filled central spaces where the kids and friends of the family can hang out today and ten years from now. This space also acts as a welcoming, warm kind of 'Panopticon that allows the boys the freedom to be boys while the parents are strategically within ear, if not always eyeshot, to arbitrate, adjudicate and apply basic medical direction.'—the client’s words."