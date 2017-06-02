Top 4 Homes of the Week That Welcome You With Sleek Entryways

Featured homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our new feature, Add a Home. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today.





Architect: Turnbull Griffin Haesloop Architects, Location: Sonoma, California

From the architect: "The site—a meadow dotted with magnificent oaks—gently slopes down to a spring-fed pond, creating an unusually lush landscape. The owners requested that the house be designed for indoor/outdoor summer living. They wanted guests to have easy access to the pool and pond beyond. The design frames the verdant oak meadow and pond within the larger landscape."