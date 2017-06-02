Top 4 Homes of the Week That Welcome You With Sleek Entryways
View Photos

Top 4 Homes of the Week That Welcome You With Sleek Entryways

By Annie Fleming
We had a four-day work week here at Dwell, which means we only have four homes to share with you. From the vineyards of Sonoma wine country to the bustling streets of Barcelona, these four dwellings open up with sleek entryway designs. Check them out.

Featured homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our new feature, Add a Home. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today.


1. Sonoma Residence

Architect: Turnbull Griffin Haesloop Architects, Location: Sonoma, California

From the architect: "The site—a meadow dotted with magnificent oaks—gently slopes down to a spring-fed pond, creating an unusually lush landscape. The owners requested that the house be designed for indoor/outdoor summer living. They wanted guests to have easy access to the pool and pond beyond. The design frames the verdant oak meadow and pond within the larger landscape." 

2. Telegraph Hill Townhouse

Builder: Matrozzi Pelsinger Builders, Architect: Feldman Architecture, Location: San Francisco, California

From the builder: "This was a complete renovation of a Telegraph Hill townhouse. All four floors are accessed via a custom staircase or elevator. The stairwell is capped by a glass panel walkway that channels sunlight to the lower floors. The top floor features an outdoor patio space with a retractable canopy, a built-in barbecue deck, and a motorized Reuben Margolin sculpture that's suspended from perforated aluminum panels."

3. Duplex in Barcelona

Interior Designer: CONTI, CERT, Location: Barcelona, Spain

With custom-made furniture designed by the studio, this home shows a lot of personality. Design elements such as wooden floors, concrete, exposed brick, and white paint, make the space feel big and bright. The interior design firm also used natural stone, marble, and concrete for the bathroom design.

4. Sierra Leona 

Architect: Jose Juan Rivera Rio, Location: Ciudad de México, Mexico

From the architect: "The house rests on a plane up to 8.2 feet above the level of the street. In its lower part, it's developed at the center of the field, giving rise to a courtyard in front and a garden at the back. Apparent simplicity and exquisite details is resolved with a flat roof between the courtyard and garden, which ambiguously intersect the interior and exterior facings. The constructive system is based on concrete, glass, and steel."

