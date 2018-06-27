Try Dwell+ for FREE
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Former Manhattan Apartment Is Listed For $14M
Real Estate + Celebrity Homes

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Former Manhattan Apartment Is Listed For $14M

By Michele Koh Morollo
View 11 Photos
For $13,950,000, you can live large in the sleek pad NFL superstar Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, once called home.

Designed by New York–based architect and interior designer Peter Marino, Apartment 48 is a stunning 3,310-square-foot unit located in the city's Flatiron District. With three bedrooms, four baths, and a large library, this home also features sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline and beyond. 

Now, the gorgeous abode is being listed through Michael Bolla, a senior global real estate consultant for Sotheby’s International Realty. Scroll ahead for a fascinating peek inside.

Designed by the award-winning New York architecture and interior design firm CetraRuddy, and guided by the architectural language of the International Style, One Madison is an iconic 50-story apartment building that houses some of the best views of New York City. 

A winner of eight architectural awards, One Madison has been designed with a state-of-the-art structural system that includes a rooftop liquid mass damper. Shear walls have also been embedded in the core of the building. 

Dramatically slender with a main shaft of earth-toned bronze glass and cantilevered glass cubes, the building "appears as a shadow of itself," says Bolla, the senior global real estate consultant at Sotheby's International Realty selling the home. 

One Madison contains vast apartments with commodious, loft-like spaces that look out to rare, completely unobstructed views of the city’s most iconic landmarks from all directions. "Adhering to the core principles of early International Style architects such as Philip Johnson and L. Mies van der Rohe, the building was designed to harmonize with, and fully embrace, its surroundings," notes Bolla.

The building's innovative structural system has resulted in expansive loft-like spaces in the sky. Perfectly placed interior columns create the experience of floating in the clouds above the dancing city lights.   

Here is a look at the luxurious and stylish dining room.

Every single room in the apartment looks out to key landmarks, including the MetLife Tower, The Ladies' Mile Historic District, Washington Square Park, Union Square Park, Gramercy Park, the Brooklyn Bridge, as well as the Manhattan Bridge.  

One Madison is located at the foot of Madison Avenue in Manhattan's Flatiron District, on 23rd Street between Broadway and Park Avenue South.

This is one of the only buildings in New York City with a pool that has direct park views, enabling residents to feel connected with nature while swimming.  

The building’s slender, finely placed mullions and crisp, two-tone façade is a dynamic addition to the city's captivating skyline.  

Apartment 48 is now being listed for $13,950,000 by Michael Bolla via Sotheby's International Realty. For more information, check out the full listing here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.

Where to Stay in New York City

Save

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.