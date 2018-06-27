Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Former Manhattan Apartment Is Listed For $14M
Designed by New York–based architect and interior designer Peter Marino, Apartment 48 is a stunning 3,310-square-foot unit located in the city's Flatiron District. With three bedrooms, four baths, and a large library, this home also features sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline and beyond.
Now, the gorgeous abode is being listed through Michael Bolla, a senior global real estate consultant for Sotheby’s International Realty. Scroll ahead for a fascinating peek inside.
Apartment 48 is now being listed for $13,950,000 by Michael Bolla via Sotheby's International Realty. For more information, check out the full listing here.
