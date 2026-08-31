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There’s a Handmade Touch at Every Turn in This Craftsperson’s Vermont CabinView 16 Photos
Dwell Magazine

There’s a Handmade Touch at Every Turn in This Craftsperson’s Vermont Cabin

Ally Silberkleit channeled her obsession with tinkering into a bespoke three-level home.
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Ally Silberkleit, a woodworker, likes to keep her hands busy. "For most of my adult life, I would come home from work and if I was watching TV or relaxing, I would need to either be carving a spoon or a hairpin or knitting or doing something while I’m sitting there," she says. This devotion to craft is at the heart of the home she built in northern Vermont, a 1,300-square-foot, gable-sided cabin that put her skills to the test and taught her many new ones, too. "I love making and learning, and the house is really designed around that," she says.

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Diana Budds
Diana Budds is a New York–based writer who covers design, architecture, and urbanism.

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