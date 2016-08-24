This Tech Office Is a Brilliant Mishmash of Styles
View Photos
Workplace & Office

This Tech Office Is a Brilliant Mishmash of Styles

Add to
Like
Share
By Luke Hopping
It all started with an email to architecture firm mode:lina titled, “We want the best office in the world!”

The sender was Opera Software, the creator of a popular web browser in Norway. And their exact request was for a workspace in Wrocław, Poland, that felt "non-corporate," someplace full of zany colors and eclectic furniture to energize their employees. For inspiration, mode:lina turned to the local architecture. Wrocław is known as "the city of the hundred bridges," so arches and gates criss-cross the 13,100-square-foot office, which is located in two historic buildings in the historic center, right across the street from the city Opera House. 

This Tech Office Is a Brilliant Mishmash of Styles - Photo 1 of 7 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

 

This Tech Office Is a Brilliant Mishmash of Styles - Photo 2 of 7 -




This Tech Office Is a Brilliant Mishmash of Styles - Photo 3 of 7 -


This Tech Office Is a Brilliant Mishmash of Styles - Photo 4 of 7 -


This Tech Office Is a Brilliant Mishmash of Styles - Photo 5 of 7 -


This Tech Office Is a Brilliant Mishmash of Styles - Photo 6 of 7 -



This Tech Office Is a Brilliant Mishmash of Styles - Photo 7 of 7 -