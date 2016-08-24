This Tech Office Is a Brilliant Mishmash of Styles

The sender was Opera Software, the creator of a popular web browser in Norway. And their exact request was for a workspace in Wrocław, Poland, that felt "non-corporate," someplace full of zany colors and eclectic furniture to energize their employees. For inspiration, mode:lina turned to the local architecture. Wrocław is known as "the city of the hundred bridges," so arches and gates criss-cross the 13,100-square-foot office, which is located in two historic buildings in the historic center, right across the street from the city Opera House.