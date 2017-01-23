The festive season is fast approaching. Let’s be honest, if it were socially acceptable we’d be blasting cheesy holiday tunes, sipping eggnog and decking the halls with bells of holly as soon as the air held a chill. There’s nothing quite like the sight of a candlelit Christmas tree to transport our imaginations to a magical, Pinterest-worthy winter wonderland. And don’t get us started on the myriad of decorating options available merely a hop, skip and a click away.



We’re big proponents of personalisation and the notion that an interior is the natural projection of the soul kinda stuck with us. Therefore, it seems obvious to us that your seasonal decor should reflect your style-savvy self. As Scandi-design enthusiasts our go-to wintery palette is made up of dramatic shades of evergreen, charcoal greys and crisp whites. This pared back, minimal approach can easily feel sparse and cold; enter layering and tactile textures. Velvet is our latest fabric crush; its rich, luxe smoothness juxtaposes linen’s relaxed aesthetic - a recipe for success in our books. No need to go all-in on a holiday sofa cover (that vintage green velvet though). For a dose of Christmas cheer simply update your cushion repertoire; mix and match luscious textures, and add a faux fur throw for an oh-so-cosy feel.

Grown weary of extravagant red and gold holiday decor? Sometimes a less-is-more approach is equally effective. For a truly chic take on Christmas decorating, opt for elegant greenery in the form of garlands and perfectly unstyled bouquets. Mix rustic fir tree trimmings with fragrant Eucalyptus or a sprig of holly for a festive vibe without the hefty price tag.

If you’re anything like us you’re holiday to-do list may seem a tad overwhelming, what with all the decorating, baking, shopping and wrapping. But let’s be honest, ‘tis the season to be jolly and social gatherings with loved ones are a must. Step up your tabletop game and craft a stylish wintery tablescape in very little time and with very little money. Start with a neutral backdrop: a textured linen tablecloth for rustic elegance, add flair to your place cards or napkins with small fir tree cuttings. Create a sophisticated table runner with seasonal greenery and long tapered candles, this simple arrangement makes a stunning, low-fuss focal point.

As any serious holiday-lover can attest; the festive season is incomplete without all those tell-tale Christmassy scents. Forget fake cinnamon-smelling pinecones and adopt a traditional approach. There’s nothing more quintessentially Scandinavian than baking your own gingerbread house - for a modern take on a classic opt for an interesting design (Eiffel Tower anyone?). Whip up your favourite mulled apple cider recipe which serves double duty, filling your home with its fragrant scent, and you’ll have a cosy beverage to enjoy curled up in front of your insta-perfect fireplace. For all you DIYers out there, nothing says the holidays quite as much as homemade potpourri or pine-scented soy candles. For more DIY tips to make your home smell like Christmas click here.