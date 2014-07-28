Tiny Living Tales from Across the Country

The tiny house movement is no longer an obscure fad—around the United States, more and more homeowners are looking to downsize given rapidly rising real estate costs. The documentary Tiny: A Story About Living Small, tracks many of these individuals as they try to lighten their housing footprints. Watch the clips below for some of the film's highlights—including an appearance from Macy Miller, whose tiny Idaho house is featured in our September 2014 issue.

