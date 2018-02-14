This Spectacular Suffolk Barn Conversion Hits the Market at $1.26M

Preserving the spaciousness and volume of the original timber-framed barn, the 2005 renovation carried out Buckley Gray Yeoman "sought out to respect the industrial heritage of the building whilst also providing a contemporary house," says architect Richard Buckley. "The combination of old and new was brought together through careful planning."

The main house is a converted barn.

Located in Thornham Magna, a small village in a rural Suffolk about a two-hour drive from London, the property incorporates two buildings—the converted barn, and a converted cart shed opposite. The structures are set on a large, picturesque site of approximately two-and-a-half acres complete with a formally landscaped, walled-in garden at the front of the property. The rest of the plot has been kept as open parkland, as it would have been back when it was part of the surrounding Thornham Estate.

Additional glazing was added to the structure to increase the natural light.

The main barn is arranged over two floors, with plenty of impressive double-height space, a chic black exterior, and floor-to-ceiling glazing.



An exterior stone wall surrounds the property.

The entrance hall leads into an open-plan kitchen and dining space that overlooks a walled garden. The towering ceiling gives the interiors a lofty feel.

The full-height glazing amplifies the interior's airy, industrial vibe.

The walled-in garden

Also on the ground floor are three bedrooms, a study, and a utility room. The main living room is on the upper level, along with the master bedroom, which features an ensuite bathroom.

Exposed beams make for a rustic-chic interior.

One of the bedrooms

The open kitchen and dining area

The converted barn home exhibits a striking juxtaposition of wood and glass.

A walkway leads across the upper level.

A simple farmhouse-style bedroom.

The second structure is a former cart shed that is also arranged over two floors. The ground floor houses a workshop, storage, and garage space, while the upper level is divided into living area with a bedroom, a bathroom, and a large open plan kitchen/living/dining room ideal for guests.



The exterior stone wall

There are 21 solar panels on the roof of the former cart shed that sits behind the main house.