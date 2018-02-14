This Spectacular Suffolk Barn Conversion Hits the Market at $1.26M
Preserving the spaciousness and volume of the original timber-framed barn, the 2005 renovation carried out Buckley Gray Yeoman "sought out to respect the industrial heritage of the building whilst also providing a contemporary house," says architect Richard Buckley. "The combination of old and new was brought together through careful planning."
Located in Thornham Magna, a small village in a rural Suffolk about a two-hour drive from London, the property incorporates two buildings—the converted barn, and a converted cart shed opposite. The structures are set on a large, picturesque site of approximately two-and-a-half acres complete with a formally landscaped, walled-in garden at the front of the property. The rest of the plot has been kept as open parkland, as it would have been back when it was part of the surrounding Thornham Estate.
The main barn is arranged over two floors, with plenty of impressive double-height space, a chic black exterior, and floor-to-ceiling glazing.
The entrance hall leads into an open-plan kitchen and dining space that overlooks a walled garden. The towering ceiling gives the interiors a lofty feel.
Also on the ground floor are three bedrooms, a study, and a utility room. The main living room is on the upper level, along with the master bedroom, which features an ensuite bathroom.
The second structure is a former cart shed that is also arranged over two floors. The ground floor houses a workshop, storage, and garage space, while the upper level is divided into living area with a bedroom, a bathroom, and a large open plan kitchen/living/dining room ideal for guests.
The thoughtfully renovated barn home is listed for £899,999, or approximately $1,260,000, via The Modern House.
