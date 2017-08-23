Stay in a Renovated, Sea-Inspired Frisian Apartment in a Former Hay Storage Barn
View Photos
Vacation Homes + Travel

Stay in a Renovated, Sea-Inspired Frisian Apartment in a Former Hay Storage Barn

Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo
The small Nordfriesland island of Föhr in the North Sea used to hold a 17th-century navigation school and was home to a large number of sea captains that embarked on voyages to Asia and North America. Many of them returned home with ceramics and tiles from Asia, which were implemented into the local home decor on the island.

The sea has inspired many traditional Frisian homes, which often have wood interiors painted in blues and greens, small and dark box-bed rooms for sleeping, and brick exteriors with thatched roofs. 

Stay in a Renovated, Sea-Inspired Frisian Apartment in a Former Hay Storage Barn - Photo 1 of 18 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Sitting in this remote destination is "Suederweg 7", a cozy and contemporary vacation rental apartment that reflects the location’s maritime heritage in an intriguing way. 

Stay in a Renovated, Sea-Inspired Frisian Apartment in a Former Hay Storage Barn - Photo 2 of 18 -
Photo Categories:

Located within a restored, former hay storage barn in a village called Alkersumm, the apartment's design was a collaborative effort between Swedish architect Karin Matz and Italian architect Francesco Di Gregorio

Stay in a Renovated, Sea-Inspired Frisian Apartment in a Former Hay Storage Barn - Photo 3 of 18 -
Photo Categories:

The duo remodeled the entire space with a wood structure, which they covered with 3,200 tiles—a typical wall surface used in traditional Frisian homes. 

Stay in a Renovated, Sea-Inspired Frisian Apartment in a Former Hay Storage Barn - Photo 4 of 18 -

Each of the tiles has a hand-drilled hole that reveals the blue-colored paint of the cement application underneath it. The same shade of blue is used for the polypropylene ropes, which are employed as staircase "rails," giving the interiors a maritime feel. 

The bedrooms, which follow the same nautical blue-and-white color scheme, resemble alcove cabin beds. 

Stay in a Renovated, Sea-Inspired Frisian Apartment in a Former Hay Storage Barn - Photo 6 of 18 -

Matz and Di Gregorio demolished all the walls except for those surrounding the bathroom in order to open up the space. The white tiles reflect the light that enters the interiors, brightening up the main living areas. 

Stay in a Renovated, Sea-Inspired Frisian Apartment in a Former Hay Storage Barn - Photo 7 of 18 -

A new volume was added, which includes a central wall that runs along the entire space, unifying the various functional zones. This wall is covered with the same white ceramic tiles. 

Stay in a Renovated, Sea-Inspired Frisian Apartment in a Former Hay Storage Barn - Photo 8 of 18 -

The blue circle peeking out from the center of each tile creates a simple pattern on the wall that brings to mind the backsides of Lego blocks. 

Stay in a Renovated, Sea-Inspired Frisian Apartment in a Former Hay Storage Barn - Photo 9 of 18 -

Translucent doors for the bedrooms and the gaps between the blue ropes of the "stair rail" make the apartment highly transparent and help connect the various rooms visually. 

Stay in a Renovated, Sea-Inspired Frisian Apartment in a Former Hay Storage Barn - Photo 10 of 18 -

The bedrooms, which are fashioned like the traditional, dimly-lit Frisian box beds, have snug, nest-like atmospheres—making them perfect for snoozing. 

Stay in a Renovated, Sea-Inspired Frisian Apartment in a Former Hay Storage Barn - Photo 11 of 18 -

Matz and Di Gregorio both believe that the apartment resembles a ship that’s been stranded on shore, but in the most delightful way. 

Stay in a Renovated, Sea-Inspired Frisian Apartment in a Former Hay Storage Barn - Photo 12 of 18 -

The apartment is available for rent through Urblaubsarchitektur.

Stay in a Renovated, Sea-Inspired Frisian Apartment in a Former Hay Storage Barn - Photo 13 of 18 -
Stay in a Renovated, Sea-Inspired Frisian Apartment in a Former Hay Storage Barn - Photo 14 of 18 -
Stay in a Renovated, Sea-Inspired Frisian Apartment in a Former Hay Storage Barn - Photo 15 of 18 -
Stay in a Renovated, Sea-Inspired Frisian Apartment in a Former Hay Storage Barn - Photo 16 of 18 -
Stay in a Renovated, Sea-Inspired Frisian Apartment in a Former Hay Storage Barn - Photo 17 of 18 -
Stay in a Renovated, Sea-Inspired Frisian Apartment in a Former Hay Storage Barn - Photo 18 of 18 -