Three Lakeway Center at Metairie, LA

This multi-use, 37-story building contains 1,350,000 sq ft and includes an enclosed parking garage accommodating 1,650 vehicles. Clad in an aluminum and glass curtain wall, the structure houses a 120-room hotel with a formal restaurant at the ground level, an office tower with 700,000 sq ft of leasable area, a health club offering both indoor and outdoor facilities which include a cafeteria located on the 6th floor roof terrace above the parking garage. Located on the waterfront of Pontchatrain Lake, the complex is the gateway to the City of New Orleans for motorist arriving over the 35-mile long Causeway Bridge. The semi-transparent skin of the building shimmers with the reflection of the water producing continuous change in color and texture.





